S.Africa's Ramaphosa says to review business ties

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cyril Ramaphosa, the newly elected deputy president of South Africa’s ruling ANC, said on Wednesday he was reviewing his extensive business ties for potential conflicts of interest.

Ramaphosa, one of Africa’s richest men and a board member of some of the continent’s biggest companies, said in a statement he would review his “existing positions, responsibilities and obligations”. His investment company, Shanduka Group, is a quarter-owned by China’s sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)