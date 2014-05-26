FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Ramaphosa to exit stake in Shanduka
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa to exit stake in Shanduka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Newly appointed South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will exit his stake in Shanduka, the investment firm he founded in 2001, to avoid conflicts of interest with his new job, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Unlisted Shanduka also said it would merge with the investment firm Pembani, a holding company controlled by former MTN Chief Executive Phuthuma Nhleko, to create what is likely to be South Africa’s largest black owned private investment firm. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stodddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.