6 months ago
Standard Bank in talks with Competition Commission in rand-rigging probe
February 23, 2017

Standard Bank in talks with Competition Commission in rand-rigging probe

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank said on Thursday it was engaging with the Competition Commission about an investigation into alleged rigging of rand currency trading and had not suspended any employees to date.

"Pending the outcome of these engagements and in the light of these historic allegations only having been brought to Standard Bank's attention on 15 February, no suspension of current employees of Standard Bank has taken place," the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)

