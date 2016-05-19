HIGHLIGHTS-South African central bank comments on rate decision

PRETORIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday as he announced that the central bank had left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7.0 percent.

INFLATION

The latest inflation forecast of the bank shows a moderate near-term deterioration compared with the previous forecast, but there is some improvement in the medium-term outlook.

The breach of the upper end of the target range, while still protracted, is now slightly shorter, with inflation expected to fall within the range during the third quarter of 2017

Inflation is now expected to average 6.7 percent in 2016 compared with 6.6 percent previously. In 2017 and 2018 inflation is expected to average 6.2 percent and 5.4 percent, marginally down from the previous forecast.

The MPC remains concerned about the inflation outlook and the extended breach of the target.

GROWTH

Global economic growth and financial market conditions have stabilised somewhat since the last MPC, but a high degree of risk and uncertainty persists.

The domestic economic growth outlook remains weak, with the Bank’s GDP growth forecast for 2016 revised down from 0.8 percent to 0.6 percent.

While a recovery is still expected in the next two years, the forecasts for both these years have been revised down by 0.1 percentage point to 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent.

RAND

The rand exchange rate has remained volatile, and following a few weeks of relative strength, has resumed a weakening path and continues to pose an upside risk to the inflation outlook.

The recovery in the rand exchange rate in April also proved to be short-lived, as both domestic and external factors weighed on the currency.

RATINGS

I believe that we have taken significant steps to deal with the concerns raised by the agencies, we did explain ourselves.

The impact (on financial markets) depends on how much of the downgrade is already discounted into the current financial market prices, but if it is not discounted in the current financial market prices you will expect that there will be a repricing of South African financial assets.

DECISION

The MPC felt that there is some room to pause in this tightening cycle and accordingly decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged for now at 7.0 percent per annum.

The MPC remains focused on its inflation mandate, but sensitive to the extent possible to the state of the economy. (Compiled by Nqobile Dludla and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)