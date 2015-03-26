HIGHLIGHTS-South African central bank comments on rates

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his latest decision on interest rates.

INFLATION

Inflation is now expected to average 4.8 percent in 2015, compared with the previous forecast of 3.8 percent. A first quarter average of 4.2 percent is now projected as the low point, compared with 3.5 percent previously.

The strong base effects in the first quarter of 2016 are expected to result in a temporary one-quarter breach of the inflation target during that quarter, at 6.7 percent, with the average for the year expected to measure 5.9 percent compared with 5.4 percent previously.

Inflation is expected to average 5.5 percent in the final quarter of the year, compared with the previous forecast of 5.3 percent.

The forecast for core inflation is more or less unchanged at 5.5 percent and 5.2 percent in 2015 and 2016 respectively, the latter up marginally from 5.1 percent. The peak is still expected at 5.8 percent in the first quarter of 2015.

GROWTH

The bank’s growth forecast for 2015 is unchanged at 2.2 percent, and marginally lower at 2.3 percent for 2016. The bank’s leading indicator of economic activity, which had followed a moderately declining trend in 2014, also suggests a continuation of the sluggish growth outlook.

RAND

The rand is expected to remain volatile while uncertainty regarding the outlook for U.S. monetary policy persists. The commencement of U.S. interest rate increases, when it happens, is expected to put the currency under pressure. The rand is also expected to remain sensitive to developments on the current account of the balance of payments.

WAGE INCREASES AND ELECTRICITY

Wage and salary increases in excess of inflation and productivity growth also pose an upside risk to inflation. The Committee assesses the risk to the inflation outlook to be on the upside, with the possibility of further electricity tariff increases accentuating this risk.

At the same time, the growth outlook remains constrained by electricity supply concerns and low business confidence, and the risks to the growth forecast are assessed to be moderately on the downside. Demand pressures on inflation remain muted, reinforced by a moderately tighter fiscal policy stance.

The outlook for the domestic economy remains overshadowed by the electricity supply constraint, which appears to have had an adverse effect on recent economic activity. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tiisetso Mostoeneng in Pretoria; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in Johannesburg; Editing by James Macharia)