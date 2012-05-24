S.Africa reserve bank keeps repo rate at 5.5 pct

PRETORIA, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Thursday as expected, saying global economic uncertainty was posing a downside risk to the domestic economy while inflation had likely peaked in the first quarter.

All 31 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep the policy rate at which is lends to commercial banks at three-decade lows to help support economic growth.

The Bank has kept rates steady for the past 18 months and 24 of the surveyed economists expect rates to remain unchanged throughout 2012. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)