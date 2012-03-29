S.Africa cbank leaves repo rate at 5.5 pct

PRETORIA, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Thursday as expected, saying the outlook for inflation was marginally lower than at its previous policy meeting while the outlook for domestic growth was slightly more favourable.

All 24 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep the repo rate, at which it lends to commercial banks, at three decade lows, with 12 economists seeing no change throughout 2012.

The central bank has kept rates unchanged for 16 months after cutting them by 650 basis points in total over a two-year period ending in November 2010.

Most analysts expect the next adjustment in rates to be upwards, with some seeing this towards the end of this year, while the rest think tightening will resume in early 2013. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa)