FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa reserve bank cuts repo rate to 5.0 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 19, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa reserve bank cuts repo rate to 5.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, July 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank unexpectedly cut its repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.0 percent on Thursday, citing a weak outlook for the economy while inflation was seen within target for an extended period.

Twenty-one of the 23 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep the repo rate, at which it lends to commercial banks, unchanged.

Only two of the economists polled saw a 50 basis point cut.

Prior to Thursday’s move, the Bank had kept rates steady since 2010 and the majority of economists polled had ruled out a cut this year.

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to hold two more policy meetings this year, in September and November. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.