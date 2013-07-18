FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's central bank leaves repo rate steady at 5 percent
July 18, 2013 / 1:28 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's central bank leaves repo rate steady at 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, July 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged as expected at 5 percent on Thursday, citing risks to inflation from a weaker rand while revising the growth outlook for 2013.

All of the 22 economists surveyed by Reuters last week expected the central bank to keep the benchmark repo rate at current four-decade lows, with the majority seeing rates unchanged for the rest of this year. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

