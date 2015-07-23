FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's reserve bank lifts repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 pct
July 23, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's reserve bank lifts repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent on Thursday, a decision viewed as a borderline call, with the bank saying it remained in a hiking cycle while upside risks to inflation remained in place.

“The committee is concerned that failure to act against these heightened pressures and risks will cause inflation expectations to become entrenched at higher levels,” said Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

“The MPC has therefore decided to continue on its path of gradual policy normalisation.” (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Ed Stoddard; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

