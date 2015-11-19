FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's central bank raises repo rate to 6.25 pct
November 19, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's central bank raises repo rate to 6.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent on Thursday, in a decision viewed as a borderline call, saying failure to act now could raise inflation risks in the future.

The bank said domestic economic growth prospects remained subdued but that it did not expect the economy to go into recession.

The decision to keep rates went against expectations of Reuters poll last week, where 21 of the 35 economists polled expected the bank to keep rates unchanged. (Reporting Stella Mapenzauswa and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

