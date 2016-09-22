FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South Africa leaves repo rate unchanged at 7.0 percent
September 22, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

South Africa leaves repo rate unchanged at 7.0 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Thursday, with a weak economic growth outlook balancing out its concerns about the inflation trajectory.

"Given improvements in the inflation forecast, the weak domestic economic outlook and the assessment of the balance of risks, the MPC has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged," Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)

