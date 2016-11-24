South African reserve bank leaves repo rate unchanged at 7.0 percent

PRETORIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Thursday, saying growth and inflation dynamics were largely in line with expectations, but warned that risks to the inflationary outlook had increased.

"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) remains concerned that the inflation trajectory is uncomfortably close to the upper end of the target range," Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference.

He said food price inflation in particular would moderate at a slower pace that the bank previously forecast. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)