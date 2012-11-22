UPDATE 2-South Africa holds rates, sees wage inflation risks

* Rand poses risk to inflation outlook

* Steep wage increases could add inflation pressure

* Bank cuts growth forecasts (Changes dateline, adds details, reaction)

By Stella Mapenzauswa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, voicing concern about above-inflation wage settlements conceded to calm the worst mining unrest since apartheid.

The Reserve Bank said it had to balance weakening economic growth against inflation worries fuelled by a sharply weaker rand currency.

“The rand is expected to remain volatile and subject to overshooting and its depreciation poses an upside risk to inflation outlook,” Governor Gill Marcus told a news conference after the bank held its benchmark lending rate at a four-decade low of 5.0 percent.

The rand has fallen sharply against the dollar since August as investors, spooked by strikes that left more than 50 people dead, have sold South African assets. The currency’s value has fallen nearly 11 percent so far this year.

The mine strikes prompted Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s to downgrade their South African credit ratings.

“In the context of a very weak global economy ... the ability to attract investment and improve the country’s ratings must be a clear objective,” Marcus said, warning the strikes would lead to job losses in a country grappling with unemployment of over 25 percent.

She said the wage settlements introduced since August could hit economic growth and investment.

“The possible impact of higher wage increases could exert further upward pressure on inflation, notwithstanding the concerns that recent developments in the labour market could impact negatively on employment,” she said.

All 22 economists polled by Reuters last week had predicted the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would leave rates on hold, with nearly half predicting the next move would be an increase in late 2013 or the beginning of 2014.

Financial markets had already priced out a rate cut, and Forward Rate Agreements rose 10-12 basis points across the curve after Marcus’s speech, suggesting the market now sees a rate increase earlier than previously expected.

The rand, which breached the 9.0 mark against the dollar this week for the first time in 3-1/2 years, was a touch softer at 8.9370 from 8.93 just before the announcement.

The central bank has left rates unchanged at all its policy meetings this year except for July, when it decided on a surprise cut of 50 basis points to 5.0 percent.

“Governor Marcus highlighted far too many new and re-emerging risk factors that prevent a continuation of any rate easing,” said Anisha Arora, an emerging market analyst at 4CAST.

“Overall, it is a difficult balancing act for the MPC, but after all, their mandate is to maintain price stability.”

Marcus said inflation was now expected to average 5.6 percent in the last three month of 2012, rather than the 5.3 percent seen earlier.

This was partly because of the rand’s heightened sensitivity to domestic economic and political news as well as to global risk perceptions.

The central bank cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast to 2.5 percent from the 2.6 percent anticipated in September, and cut 2013 growth prospects to 2.9 percent, edging up to 3.6 percent the year after.

The Treasury has also cut its forecast for this year to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by Ed Cropley/Ruth Pitchford)