UPDATE 1-South Africa's cbank holds rates on economic growth concerns

PRETORIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged as expected on Wednesday, saying the outlook for domestic economic growth had deteriorated even as inflation pressures increased.

“The combination of sharply slowing growth and rising inflation compounds the dilemma facing monetary policy,” Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference, leaving its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.

The decision followed a 25 basis point increment in July, the first adjustment in a year.

Kganyago said the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee remained on a gradual policy normalisation path.

“The committee will continue to monitor developments closely, and will not hesitate to act appropriately should the risks to the inflation outlook deteriorate materially,” he said.

A Reuters poll this week showed 28 of 31 economists expected the repo rate to remain unchanged, saying the South African Reserve Bank would likely wait until November to lift interest rates, amid concerns about sluggish growth.

