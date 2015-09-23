FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's cbank holds rates on economic growth concerns
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's cbank holds rates on economic growth concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

PRETORIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged as expected on Wednesday, saying the outlook for domestic economic growth had deteriorated even as inflation pressures increased.

“The combination of sharply slowing growth and rising inflation compounds the dilemma facing monetary policy,” Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference, leaving its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.

The decision followed a 25 basis point increment in July, the first adjustment in a year.

Kganyago said the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee remained on a gradual policy normalisation path.

“The committee will continue to monitor developments closely, and will not hesitate to act appropriately should the risks to the inflation outlook deteriorate materially,” he said.

A Reuters poll this week showed 28 of 31 economists expected the repo rate to remain unchanged, saying the South African Reserve Bank would likely wait until November to lift interest rates, amid concerns about sluggish growth.

Only two analysts forecast a 25 basis point increment this week, while one predicted a 50-basis-point hike. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.