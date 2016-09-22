HIGHLIGHTS-South African central bank comments on rate decision

PRETORIA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday as he announced the central bank's latest decision on its benchmark repo rate.

INFLATION

Higher inflation outcomes are forecast in the near-term before a sustained return to within the target range in 2017. The latest inflation forecast of the Bank has improved over the first four quarters of the forecast horizon and remains more or less unchanged for rest of the period.

Food prices remain a significant driver of inflation given the persistent drought. Food inflation is expected to peak at around 12.3 percent in the fourth quarter of this year.

GROWTH

While the second quarter growth performance was more favourable, data for July suggest that this improvement is unlikely to be sustained in the third quarter.

RAND

The marked appreciation of the rand during the past few days appears to be driven by expectations of unchanged US monetary policy, as well as to speculation regarding possible purchases of rand related to a major M&A transaction.

The rand, however, remains vulnerable to future changes in the US monetary policy stance, domestic political developments as well as to a risk of a possible ratings downgrade later in the year.

DECISION

Given improvements in the inflation forecast, the weak domestic economic outlook and the assessment of the balance of risks, the MPC has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 7.0 percent per annum.

The MPC remains concerned about the overall inflation trajectory which remains in the upper end of the inflation target range. (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)