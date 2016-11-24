UPDATE 2-South Africa leaves key rate steady but warns of inflation risks

* Bank keeps rates flat for fourth time in a row

By Mfuneko Toyana

PRETORIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank kept lending rates unchanged at 7 percent on Thursday but warned that inflation risks might lead it to rethink its view that a tightening cycle was coming to a close.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago told reporters that food prices were not easing as fast as expected, a situation that would have to be watched. Ratings reviews in the next two weeks could also hurt the currency, he said.

"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) remains concerned that the inflation trajectory is uncomfortably close to the upper end of the target range," Kganyago said.

"While the committee retains the view that we may be close to the end of the hiking cycle, there may be a reassessment of this position should upside risks transpire."

The bank targets inflation of between 3-6 percent but a severe drought, low economic growth and a weakening currency have kept consumer prices elevated.

The bank left its growth forecast steady at 0.4 percent for 2016, adding that the low point of the economic cycle had passed.

Chief analyst for Africa at Capital Economics John Ashbourne said the bank's tone was more hawkish than expected.

"Policymakers seem to be rowing back their claim that the tightening cycle is coming to an end," Ashbourne said. "We expect that policy-makers will only raise rates again in the event of a sharp fall in the rand against the U.S. dollar."

South Africa has been mired in political turmoil this year, most recently after an anti-graft watchdog alleged influence-peddling in President Jacob Zuma's govenrment. Zuma has denied any wrongdoing.

Financial markets have also been rattled by accusations of political meddling after the state prosecutor brought fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, then reversed the decision after an outcry.

The rand sunk to 17.995 against the dollar in January and is down nearly 12 percent for the year.

Analysts said it may weaken further as the United States embarks on an expansionist fiscal policy under president-elect Donald Trump and raises rates, reducing capital flows to emerging markets, including South Africa.

Speaking a day before a ratings review by Moody's, Kganyago said the rand would be sensitive to any changes.

South Africa faces possible credit downgrades to junk that Treasury warns could push borrowing costs higher, sink the currency and hurt already ailing growth.

Moody's will review its Baa2 rating, which is two notches above sub investment grade, on Friday, while S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, both of which rate South Africa just one rung above "junk" status, are expected to give their verdicts next week.

"The rand is expected to remain sensitive to changes in the stance of U.S. monetary policy... (and) will also remain sensitive to the sovereign ratings announcements due later this month and early in December," Kganyago said. (Additonal reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)