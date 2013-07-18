South Africa's rand, bonds firm after rates decision

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand strengthened slightly and government bonds firmed on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept the repo rate unchanged.

The rand firmed after the announcement and was at 9.8650 against the dollar at 1321 GMT compared to 9.8700 beforehand.

The yield on the 2026 government bond declined to 7.805 percent from 7.825 percent, while that for the shorter-dated bond due in 2015 fell to 5.91 percent from 5.93 percent. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)