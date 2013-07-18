FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's rand, bonds firm after rates decision
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 18, 2013 / 1:28 PM / in 4 years

South Africa's rand, bonds firm after rates decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand strengthened slightly and government bonds firmed on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept the repo rate unchanged.

The rand firmed after the announcement and was at 9.8650 against the dollar at 1321 GMT compared to 9.8700 beforehand.

The yield on the 2026 government bond declined to 7.805 percent from 7.825 percent, while that for the shorter-dated bond due in 2015 fell to 5.91 percent from 5.93 percent. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.