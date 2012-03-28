FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa Treasury disagrees with S&P assessment
March 28, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 6 years ago

S.Africa Treasury disagrees with S&P assessment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - South Africa disagrees with S&P’s assessment of the political risk in the country, and political debate should not be confused with instability, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The ratings agency S&P downgraded the country’s outlook to negative from stable, saying this reflected the potential for a ratings downgrade if economic and social problems fed into the political debate ahead of 2014 elections.

“Political debate and a vigorous exchange of ideas on policy options are part and parcel of the fibre of a democratic dispensation. This cannot be construed as political instability,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa

