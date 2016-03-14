FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African deputy cbank governor says policy dilemma is investors' key issue
March 14, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

South African deputy cbank governor says policy dilemma is investors' key issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - A South African deputy central bank governor said on Monday investors on a roadshow in London and New York last week raised questions about the regulator’s policy dilemma of rising inflation amid low growth.

Daniel Mminele, one of three deputy central bank governors, was part of a non-deal investor roadshow led by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan amid worries Pretoria could lose its investment grade credit rating. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

