FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Financial Services Board de-registers Fitch Ratings
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Financial Services Board de-registers Fitch Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The South African Financial Services Board (FSB) said on Friday it had cancelled Fitch Rating’s registration following a request from the company.

The Financial Services Board said the ratings issued by Fitch Southern Africa will be valid for four months.

“The cancellation of the registration means that Fitch Southern Africa, or any other Fitch office or entity, will no longer issue credit ratings for regulatory purposes in South Africa,” the FSB said in a statement.

Fitch said in a statement it was discussing with the FSB how best to remain transparent and provide credit opinions while respecting South African legislation.

“The decision reflects Fitch’s desire to maintain an optimal level of analytical resources in each geographic location in which it operates,” the firm said.

South Africa’s Finance Ministry declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.