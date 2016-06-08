Fitch affirms South Africa's credit rating, keeps stable outlook

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch affirmed South Africa’s investment grade credit rating on Wednesday and maintained its stable outlook, but said the low GDP growth in Africa’s most industrialised country posed a risk.

“The ‘BBB-’ rating reflects low trend GDP growth, significant fiscal and external deficits, and high debt levels, which are balanced by strong policy institutions, deep local capital markets and a favourable government debt structure,” Fitch said in a statement.