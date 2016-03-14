South African finmin says held constructive talks with rating agencies

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he had constructive discussions with ratings agencies on a roadshow in London and the United States last week as Pretoria tries to fend off downgrades amid weak economic growth.

Gordhan’s non-deal investor roadshow came against a backdrop of mounting concerns that Africa’s most industrialised economy could lose its investment-grade rating by mid-year, potentially raising borrowing costs for government and firms alike. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)