4 months ago
S.Africa could suffer further downgrades if political uncertainty stalls growth - S&P
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 4 months ago

S.Africa could suffer further downgrades if political uncertainty stalls growth - S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.

"There are risks that potential growth outcomes could be weakened, especially with uncertainty that's been brought along in a year where you may not get strong decisions for strong reform programs," said Gardner Rusike, the associate director and lead analyst for South Africa at S&P .

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

