3 months ago
Fitch affirms South Africa's "junk" rating, outlook stable
June 1, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 3 months ago

Fitch affirms South Africa's "junk" rating, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch affirmed South Africa's sub-investment grade rating on Thursday with a stable outlook, warning weak economic growth remained a key risk.

Fitch downgraded South Africa to BB+ from BB- on both foreign and local currency debt in early April after a cabinet reshuffle that saw respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan dismissed.

"South Africa's ratings are weighed down by low trend GDP growth, sizeable contingent liabilities and deteriorating governance," Fitch said in a statement.

"Positively, they are supported by deep local capital markets, a favourable government debt structure and a track record of fairly prudent fiscal and monetary policy." (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)

