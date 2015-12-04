FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P holds South Africa's credit rating; downgrades outlook to negative
December 4, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

S&P holds South Africa's credit rating; downgrades outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s kept South Africa’s credit rating at BBB- on Friday but changed its outlook to negative from stable, saying this reflected the view that economic growth might be lower than expected.

In a statement, S&P said it expected GDP growth in 2016 to remain around 1.6 percent and only increase above 2 percent from 2017 as the capacity of electricity supply improved.

S&P had said in March Pretoria’s rating was unlikely to change in the next 24 months, but warned an electricity crunch would shave 0.3 percent off economic growth this year.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
