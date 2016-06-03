South African government welcomes S&P rating decision

JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Treasury said on Friday it welcomed the decision by S&P Global Ratings to keep its investment-grade credit rating because it will give government more time to demonstrate the concrete implementation of reforms.

S&P affirmed the rating on the sovereign debt of Africa’s most industrialised country at BBB-, but warned that the outlook remained negative, reflecting the potential adverse consequences of low GDP growth. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)