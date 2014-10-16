FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Tiger Brands recalls products after finding carcinogens
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 16, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Tiger Brands recalls products after finding carcinogens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tiger Brands has recalled some of its cooking sauces and rice products after tests found traces of potentially carcinogenic ingredients, the food company said on Thursday.

Africa’s largest food manufacturer has recalled 17,000 packs of its “Tastic Simply Delicious” line of instant rice and curry sauces, Naresh Singh, the managing executive of its rice and pasta business, told Reuters.

The recall affects seven of a 20-product range, or less than 1 percent of Tiger’s rice business, Singh said.

The company said it found traces of the colourants methyl yellow and Sudan 1 in some of the products made between June and July of this year at a factory in India.

“These colourants can make food unsafe because of the possible toxicity and carcinogenic properties of such compounds,” the company said.

Shares of Tiger Brands were down 0.82 percent at 308.45 rand at 0720 GMT. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.