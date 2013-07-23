FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-South Africa orders recall of Reckitt's Dettol disinfectant liquid
July 23, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-South Africa orders recall of Reckitt's Dettol disinfectant liquid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa on Tuesday ordered a recall of Dettol brand disinfectant liquid made by Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser, saying the product used to fight household germs was not safe for consumer use.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications said the product, Dettol Disinfectant Liquid Lime and Lemongrass, failed a “bacterial efficacy test”. Other products in the Dettol range are not impacted by the recall, the regulator said.

Reckitt’s local unit, Dettol South Africa, said in a statement the product met all regulatory requirements in the U.K. but was being illegally imported into South Africa by a third party.

It also said it would work with regulators to root out illegal imports and remove non-compliant products from the market.

The regulator, which discovered the product during routine inspections at retail stores, said it would consider prosecuting the supplier.

