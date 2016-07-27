FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African refineries make contingency plans to secure supplies before worker's strike
July 27, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

S.African refineries make contingency plans to secure supplies before worker's strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, July 27 (Reuters) - Operators of South African refineries have taken contingency measures to secure supplies ahead of an industry strike due to start on Thursday, the National Petroleum Employer's Association (NPEA) said on Wednesday.

Zimisele Majamane, the deputy chairman of NPEA, said that their wage increase offer was "reasonable" given that the economy is expected to stagnate this year and a global downturn in crude oil prices.

He said he was hopeful that an agreement would be reached soon with the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union (CEPPWAWU) to avoid a prolonged work stoppage. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

