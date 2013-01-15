FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engen to partially shut Durban refinery in February
January 15, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Engen to partially shut Durban refinery in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Engen Petroleum, the South African unit of Malaysian state oil firm Petronas, will partially shut its 135,000 barrels-a-day refinery for scheduled maintenance for two weeks next month, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Tania Landsberg, a spokeswomen at Engen, did not provide further details about the impact of the partial closure at the Engen Refinery in the east coast city of Durban.

Chevron was also scheduled to shut its 110,000 b/d Cape Town refinery in February while Shell and BP’s joint-operated 170,000 b/d Sapref refinery in Durban was scheduled to undergo maintenance in May.

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

