a year ago
South Africa's largest refinery operating normally -spokeswoman
July 28, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

South Africa's largest refinery operating normally -spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest refinery, jointly operated by Shell and BP, has not shut down due to a worker's strike over wages, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, contradicting an earlier union claim.

"The plant has not stopped production and we have measures in place to ensure continued safe operation during the national CEPPWAWU strike," Cindy Govender said.

A senior union official had said the refinery, situated in the east coast Durban port and capable of refining 190,000 barrels per day of crude oil, had come to a "standstill" on the first day of an indefinite wage strike by the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU). (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

