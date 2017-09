PRETORIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa is finding it tough to connect its growing number of renewable power projects to the national grid at a time when state-owned utility Eskom facing a power crisis that is hurting economic growth.

“Connections are a problem, we have all identified that, including Eskom,” head of Independent Power Producers unit Karen Breytenbach told a news conference. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)