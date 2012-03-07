FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa February net reserves rise to $49.64 bln
March 7, 2012 / 6:17 AM / in 6 years

S.Africa February net reserves rise to $49.64 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s net gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at$49.639 billion at the end of February from $49.072 billion in January, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Gross reserves rose to $51.889 billion from $51.451 billion in January, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The forward position, which represents the bank’s unsettled spot or swap transactions, was at $6.618 billion compared with $6.555 billion in January.

Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley

