S.Africa February net reserves rise to $49.64 bln

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s net gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at$49.639 billion at the end of February from $49.072 billion in January, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Gross reserves rose to $51.889 billion from $51.451 billion in January, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The forward position, which represents the bank’s unsettled spot or swap transactions, was at $6.618 billion compared with $6.555 billion in January.