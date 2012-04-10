S.Africa March net reserves fall to $48.912 bln

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s net gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at$48.912 billion at the end of March from $49.639 billion in February, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

Gross reserves also fell to $50.68 billion from $51.889 billion in February, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The forward position, which represents the bank’s unsettled spot or swap transactions, was at $7.037 billion in March compared with $6.618 billion previously. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)