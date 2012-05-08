S.Africa April net reserves dip to $48.823 bln

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s net gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at $48.823 billion at the end of April from $48.912 billion in March, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

Gross reserves also fell to $49.942 billion from $50.68 billion in March, the bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The forward position, which represents the bank’s unsettled spot or swap transactions, was at $6.409 billion in April compared with $7.037 billion previously.