S.Africa net reserves fall to $47.672 bln in May
June 7, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa net reserves fall to $47.672 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s net gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $47.672 billion at the end of May from $48.823 billion in April, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

Gross reserves also dropped to $48.907 billion in May from $49.942 in April, the bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The forward position, which represents the bank’s unsettled spot or swap transactions, was at $6.270 billion in May compared with $6.409 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)

