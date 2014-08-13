FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa retail sales flat in June
August 13, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa retail sales flat in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales were flat at 0.0 percent year-on-year in June, sharply undershooting market expectations and compared with a revised 2.6 percent expansion in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.0 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.4 percent in June, and rose 1.5 percent in the quarter to June compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

