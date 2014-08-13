South Africa retail sales flat in June

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales were flat at 0.0 percent year-on-year in June, sharply undershooting market expectations and compared with a revised 2.6 percent expansion in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.0 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.4 percent in June, and rose 1.5 percent in the quarter to June compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)