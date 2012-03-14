FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa retails sales growth at 3.9 pct y/y in Jan
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 14, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 6 years

S.Africa retails sales growth at 3.9 pct y/y in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales slowed to 3.9 percent on an annual basis at constant prices in January, from 8.7 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis sales were at -0.6 percent in January and were up 6.9 percent in the three months to January compared with the same period a year ago, also at constant prices.

Economists polled by Reuters expected January sales at 7.1 percent in January. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa, editing by Olivia Kumwenda)

