S.Africa April retail sales growth slows to 1 pct y/y
June 13, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa April retail sales growth slows to 1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales braked sharply to 1.0 percent on a year-on-year basis at constant prices in April, compared with a revised 6.7 percent in March, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Stats S.A. said the year-on-year figure was coming off a relatively high base.

“Retail sales were boosted in April 2011 by the concentration of public holidays in late April and early May 2011 and additional school holidays after the Easter weekend,” it said in statement.

On a monthly basis, sales were at 1.5 percent in April and rose by 4.7 percent in the quarter to April compared with the same period a year ago - also at constant prices.

Economists polled by Reuters expected year-on-year sales growth to ease to 4.5 percent in April. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

