S.Africa's October retail sales slow to 1.0 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales slowed to 1.0 percent year-on-year in October compared with a revised 4.7 percent expansion in September, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down by 1.7 percent in October. For the quarter, they were up by 4.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected retail sales growth of 4.0 percent in October compared with 4.3 percent previously reported. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)