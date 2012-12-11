FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's October retail sales slow to 1.0 pct
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
December 11, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's October retail sales slow to 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales slowed to 1.0 percent year-on-year in October compared with a revised 4.7 percent expansion in September, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down by 1.7 percent in October. For the quarter, they were up by 4.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected retail sales growth of 4.0 percent in October compared with 4.3 percent previously reported. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.