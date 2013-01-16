FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's November retail sales quicken to 3.4 pct
#Africa
January 16, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's November retail sales quicken to 3.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales quickened to 3.4 percent year-on-year in November compared with a revised 0.9 percent expansion in October, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up by 0.9 percent in November, and increased by 3 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period a year ago.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected retail sales growth of 1.5 percent in November. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura Mwaura)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
