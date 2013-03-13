FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's January retail sales growth slows to 1.9 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
March 13, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's January retail sales growth slows to 1.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales slowed to 1.9 percent year-on-year in January from a revised 2.2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-basis basis, sales were down 1.2 percent in January, but increased by 2.5 percent in the three months to January compared with the same period the previous year.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast year-on-year retail sales growth of 3.5 percent for January. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.