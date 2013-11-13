FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa Sept retail sales growth at 0.2 percent y/y
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa Sept retail sales growth at 0.2 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew at a sluggish 0.2 percent in September compared with the same month last year, after expanding by a revised 3.2 percent in August, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales growth of 2.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.7 percent but were up 2.1 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period in 2012. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.