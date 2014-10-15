FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's August retail sales up 2.1 pct y/y - Stats S.A
October 15, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's August retail sales up 2.1 pct y/y - Stats S.A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales was at 2.1 percent year-on-year in August, above market expectations but below the 2.4 percent expansion for July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by just 1.1 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.6 percent, and rose 1.2 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting By Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

