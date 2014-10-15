South Africa's August retail sales up 2.1 pct y/y - Stats S.A

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa’s retail sales was at 2.1 percent year-on-year in August, above market expectations but below the 2.4 percent expansion for July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by just 1.1 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.6 percent, and rose 1.2 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting By Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)