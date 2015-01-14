FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's November retail sales up 2.6 pct y/y
January 14, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's November retail sales up 2.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in November, above market expectations but lower than a revised 3.2 percent expansion in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 1.7 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.5 percent, and rose 2.7 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
