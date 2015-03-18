South Africa's Jan retail sales slow to 1.7 pct yr/yr

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, below market expectations and lower than a revised 2 percent expansion in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.7 percent in January compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.1 percent, and rose 2 percent in the three months to January compared with the same period in 2014. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)