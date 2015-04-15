FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Feb retail sales quicken to year high 4.2 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Feb retail sales quicken to year high 4.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew to 4.2 percent year-on-year in February, its fastest rate since Q1 of 2014 and above market expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.2 percent in February compared with the same month last year.

The statistics office revised January’s expansion upward to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent previously.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.9 percent, and rose 2.6 percent in the three months to February compared with the same period in 2014. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

