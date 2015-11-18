FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 18, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's September retail sales up 2.7 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew below expectations by 2.7 percent year-on-year in September after expanding by a revised 4.0 percent in August, the government’s statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 1.9 percent, and rose by 3.3 percent in the three months to September compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

The consensus for September retail sales growth was 4.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
