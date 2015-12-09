FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's October retail sales up 3.3 pct year/year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 9, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's October retail sales up 3.3 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew above expectations by 3.3 percent year-on-year in October after expanding by a revised 3.0 percent in September, the government’s statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.2 percent, and rose by 3.4 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

The consensus for October retail sales growth was 2.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
